Standon Calling cancelled due to heavy rain and flooding

Standon Calling festival has been cancelled halfway through its final day due to heavy rain and flooding.

The Hertfordshire festival, which began on Thursday (July 22) and was due to be headlined by Primal Scream this evening (July 25), was hit with thunderstorms and torrential rain earlier today forcing organisers to first suspend the event and then later cancel it altogether.

“Unfortunately due to flooding we will no longer be able to proceed with the festival,” the festival announced on its official Twitter account this evening. “If you can safely leave the site this evening please do so as soon as possible. We are working on getting everyone off site as safely and quickly as possible.”

Please bear with us as we are experiencing considerable delays exiting the car parks.. Please do not attempt to drive if you are intoxicated. — Standon Calling (@StandonCalling) July 25, 2021

Offering refuge for those stuck and unable to leave the site safely – whether due to the weather, lack of public transport or because they are intoxicated – Stanton Calling tweeted: “If you are unable to leave site safely (for example if you are intoxicated, your lift cannot get to you or you can’t get to your public transport this evening) please head to the Campsite Office in the Village Green (or reception if you are in boutique or Lavish Lands) where we will be providing details on the provisions we will be making for you.

“In the meantime please stay as warm, hydrated and dry as possible. We will post the latest updates straight to the Campsite Office as well as on twitter and our web page.”

A number of festival-goers found themselves having to leave their belongings on site, which they asked organisers if they could return for it at a later date.

“What if our tents and belongings are there and we can’t get in to get them? Can we come tomorrow??” one attendee tweeted, while another asked: “We’ve had to leave all belongings and our tents behind – can we come back to get them tomorrow as we can’t make it back tonight??”

A Met Office weather warning was placed over Standon earlier today, which has since been upgraded to a yellow warning, signalling: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms may lead to flooding and transport disruption in places today.”

A number of roads are expected to be closed in the area due to further flash floods, and there are fears that some homes and businesses will be flooded.

You can see footage and pics from Standon Calling below: