Standon Calling confirms 2021 line-up with Bastille, Hot Chip and Primal Scream

Standon Calling has announced the line-up for their 2021 festival, with Bastille, Hot Chip and Primal Scream all set to headline.

After being forced to cancel their 2020 event due to the coronavirus pandemic, Standon Calling organisers are now looking to stage their festival this summer following last week’s publication of the UK government’s ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown – which is hoping for a total lifting of restrictions by June 21 at the very earliest.

The Hertfordshire-based festival is set to take place from July 22-25, with the aforementioned headliners announced today (March 4) along with a host of other acts.

The likes of Craig David, De La Soul, Mystery Jets, Squid, Everything Everything, Sister Sledge, Sophie Ellis Bextor featuring Sink The Pink and Biig Piig will also play. You can see the line-up poster for Standon Calling 2021 below.

“It brings me incredible joy and happiness to announce the return of Standon Calling,” festival Founder and Director Alex Trenchard said in a statement. “It’s no secret that the past year has been an incredibly tough one not just for the festival world, but for all of us longing to return to some degree of normality and longing to celebrate and dance together once again.

“This year’s festival is more important than ever, with all of us at Standon Calling determined to bring a summer festival experience full of entertainment and memories to the fields once again.

“This year’s line-up is my favourite to date, from huge headliners to some of the most exciting new sounds/artists going and the return of some huge family highlights from over the years – I can’t wait to welcome you all this summer”.

Ticketholders from the cancelled 2020 edition of Standon Calling can roll their tickets over to this year’s festival, and all remaining tickets and passes are on sale now here.

Standon Calling is the latest UK festival to announce its intention to go ahead as planned this summer, with the likes of Reading & Leeds, Wireless, Latitude and The Isle of Wight Festival all hoping to take place.