‘Star Wars: Kenobi’ will be filmed in Boston UK, not Massachusetts as previously reported

Forthcoming Star Wars spin off series Kenobi will be filmed in the town of Boston in the UK, not Boston, Massachusetts as previously reported.

It was erroneously reported last week that the series would be filmed in the American city, prompting a number of memes and parodies.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert released a parody of the theme tune from classic Boston-set comedy series Cheers, which they claimed was the “opening credits” of the forthcoming sci-fi series.

Kenobi is filming in Boston next month. We have an exclusive preview of the opening credits. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/xEDWzf9no4 — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 5, 2020

Confusion stemmed from an initial posting by the Film & Television Industry Alliance on industry resouce Production List, saying that Star Wars: Kenobi will shoot in London, England and Boston, Massachusetts on January 4, 2021. It has now been altered to Boston, UK.

It was confirmed last year that Ewan McGregor, who portrayed Obi-Wan Kenobi in the three Star Wars prequel films between 1999 and 2005, will be reprising his role for the forthcoming Disney+ series.

In September, McGregor gave an update about the series. “I’m really excited about it. It’s gonna be great, I think,” he said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

When asked about the show’s scope, and a potential second season, McGregor said, “As I understand, it’s a standalone season. We’ll see. Who knows?”

Earlier this year, the actor responded to rumours that production had been put on hold while the scripts underwent a rewrite. “It’s not been put on hold, it’s just been pushed back a little bit,” McGregor told the Associated Press.

“The scripts are excellent and they just want them to be better. So we just pushed it back, but it’s not — it’s very dramatic, it would seem, online, there’s all kinds of shit online about it, but it’s only just slid back a bit.”