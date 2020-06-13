Stars of the entertainment world, including actor John Boyega and Enter Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds, have reacted to the far-right riots that took place in London today (June 13).

Far-right demonstrators headed to the city’s Parliament Square to “protect statues” such as one of Winston Churchill after it was defaced. Other monuments of problematic figures in the UK have been torn down by protestors in recent days.

Although Churchill’s statue had been boarded up, the group still gathered in Parliament Square where they engaged in violent clashes with the police. A Black Lives Matter that had previously been planned to take place in the area was called off before it started.

Advertisement

Stars in the music, film and TV industries have responded online to the riots in central London today. “Right decision by BLM to call off today’s demo. Leave these skullnuggets to pretend they fought in WW2, something they wouldn’t have the guts, nuts or discipline to do,” wrote Enter Shikari’s Rou Reynolds.

Right decision by BLM to call off today’s demo. Leave these skullnuggets to pretend they fought in WW2, something they wouldn’t have the guts, nuts or discipline to do. Leave them to boil in their own contradictions & stupidity as they fight police & nazi salute the cenotaph. https://t.co/jkImIa0DfJ — ʀ⎊ᴜ ʀᴇʏɴ⎊ (@RouReynolds) June 13, 2020

“Leave them to boil in their own contradictions & stupidity as they fight police & nazi salute the cenotaph.”

Big Zuu commented that the riots had shown “how backwards our country can be”. “These are the same people we have to deal with on an everyday basis and they think we can’t feel their racist energy,” he continued. “WE SEE STRAIGHT THROUGH YOU MATE YOU ARE NOTHING COMPARED TO MY AFRICAN BLOODLINE FILLED WITH KINGS AND QUEENS YOU MAN FIGHT FOR SLAVE OWNERS AND OPPRESSORS.”

These lot today have proven how backwards our country can be — Big Zuu (@ItsBigZuu) June 13, 2020

These are the same people we have to deal with on an everyday basis and they think we can’t feel their racist energy. WE SEE STRAIGHT THROUGH YOU MATE YOU ARE NOTHING COMPARED TO MY AFRICAN BLOODLINE FILLED WITH KINGS AND QUEENS YOU MAN FIGHT FOR SLAVE OWNERS AND OPPRESSORS 😂😂 — Big Zuu (@ItsBigZuu) June 13, 2020

Advertisement

THIS IS THE PROOF!!! WE FIGHT FOR JUSTICE IN HUMANITY!!! THEY JUST WANNA BE DRUNK AND SHOUT ABUSE TO FUEL THEIR INSECURITY ABOUT HOW THEY AMMOUNTED TO NOTHING IN LIFE EVEN WITH THEIR UNLIMITED WHITE PRIVILEGE 😭😭😭 — Big Zuu (@ItsBigZuu) June 13, 2020

He added: “They don’t want society to be equal, they don’t want to see us rise above them with our creativity and intellect hahahahaha fucking idiots.”

They don’t want society to be equal, they don’t want to see us rise above them with our creativity and intellect hahahahaha fucking idiots — Big Zuu (@ItsBigZuu) June 13, 2020

Krept & Konan’s Konan tweeted: “ppl are trying to have peaceful protests because a human was killed these guys are going out and kicking off becuase statues got vandalised statues that can be remade make it make sense man stupid racist ppl replying to me kmt.”

ppl are trying to have peaceful protests because a human was killed

these guys are going out and kicking off becuase statues got vandalised statues that can be remade make it make sense man stupid racist ppl replying to me kmt — KONAN THE WARRIOR (@konanplaydirty) June 13, 2020

Actor John Boyega, who gave an impassioned speech at a Black Lives Matter protest earlier this month (June 3), tweeted: “Waiting for Boris to call today’s visitors thugs :)”. His comments referenced the tag being used to describe Black Lives Matter protestors by the Prime Minister.

Waiting for Boris to call today’s visitors thugs 🙂 — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) June 13, 2020

See more responses below.

Johnson and his coterie have never met people like this. I’m sure they thought they could wind them up a bit to borrow their votes in order to become PM / get brexit done / whatever / and then put them back in their box. I suspect he now knows it’s not that simple. https://t.co/GN3AZvGa7B — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) June 13, 2020

tOleRaNt aNd LoVeLy — Clara Amfo-fo-fo-fo-fo-fo-fo-fo-fo 🗣 WHO’S NEXT?! (@claraamfo) June 13, 2020

Today has shown who the real thugs are. for decades tabloids and parts of the media have painted us as the bad guys.. now we are witnessing some of the nations true colours The irony — Kenny Allstar (@KennyAllstar) June 13, 2020

They know they’re the ones who are meant to be pro the police, right? https://t.co/fDl6WAzXsI — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) June 13, 2020

Pick a side . Ian Brown, The Specials, Weller, Liam Gallagher, Stormzy and Gary Lineker or this shower of shit pic.twitter.com/rVcegbHLgS — Reverend&TheMakers 💙 (@Reverend_Makers) June 13, 2020

Respect our monuments they scream pic.twitter.com/NzdZzSjrEJ — Reverend&TheMakers 💙 (@Reverend_Makers) June 13, 2020

.@SkyNews still a ‘scuffle’ ? If these faces were black, you would be tearing them down in the media right now. Making sure the whole nation could see how ‘violent’ we are. Fuck you. And fuck this https://t.co/iCG1I7V6i2 — Mahalia 🤍 (@mahalia) June 13, 2020

Our government created a society that made these men angry and the media has told them to vent it at immigrants. The politicians who serve them tell them to vent it at the “left wing”. What we end up with is a lot of angry people directing violence towards anyone but the gov — Plastician (@Plastician) June 13, 2020

“Right or left” All I see are fash gammons emboldened by your racist party leader This statement is just despicable Trump both-sides bullshit From a man running for mayor of London… the last Tory candidate ran a racist campaign and lost All this party knows is division https://t.co/mooz8s2eR5 — drenge (@drenge) June 13, 2020

One of the proud patriots defending Churchill’s statue takes a leak on a memorial to a policeman murdered by terrorists. If this were a BLM protester, it would be all over the front pages tomorrow with questions in parliament. Will it even get mentioned in the press? Doubt it https://t.co/KqO4VjnZ78 — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) June 13, 2020

What are these ppl really angry about are they fr!??? Bruh. — #TCWE2 (@MsBanks) June 13, 2020

getting some major incel energy from these ‘counter-protesters’ — shura (@weareshura) June 13, 2020

George The Poet spoke to NME last week about the continuing Black Lives Matter protests and the treatment of Black people in the UK. “The situation is so grotesque and has been so widely broadcast for so long,” he said of the current movement being likened to a “#MeToo moment”.

“I’m talking about the majority of the 20th Century. For this recent outburst and outpouring of pain to be seen as ‘finally the moment’ is a complete fallacy. It’s a complete misrepresentation of how many moments have been won up to this point and just how futile those moments have been.”