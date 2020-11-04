Stars of the entertainment world react to early US election results

Stars of the music and entertainment worlds have shared their voting experiences and reactions to the first results in the US election.

Incumbent President Donald Trump is in the running for re-election, while Democratic candidate Joe Biden is hoping he will become the 46th leader of America.

Read more: What a Donald Trump or Joe Biden victory at the US election will mean for YOU

Polls in some states began closing at 12am GMT (7pm ET), with the first results being called around an hour later. While polling stations across the country saw long lines of citizens waiting to vote, a large number of votes were cast early via mail-in ballots implemented to reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

So far, Biden has won the vote Illinois, Virginia, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and more. Trump has been declared the winner in Kentucky, South Carolina, West Virginia, Indiana, and several other states, including key territory Florida.

Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell shared his voting experience at LA’s SoFI Stadium on Twitter, calling it “calm, cool, and collective”. “The stadium itself is a marvel, and the staff were helpful and kind,” he said. “LA we have an incredible venue we can call home. I am anxiously crossing fingers, toes, and tongue.”

SoFI Stadium voting experience was calm, cool, and collective. The stadium itself is a marvel, and the staff were helpful and kind. LA we have an incredible venue we can call home. I am anxiously crossing fingers, toes, and tongue.. https://t.co/CiaIhEQmnE — Perry Farrell (@perryfarrell) November 4, 2020

Local Natives shared a 40-minute performance on Instagram to encourage fans stuck in long lines at polling stations. “You have a voice & power in what you want this world to be,” they wrote. “Here’s some songs to help pass the time while you wait in line to vote or just need a break from constantly refreshing Twitter.”

The Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood, meanwhile, shared his gratitude to voters. “The biggest, warmest ‘thank you’ to every person out there fighting so hard to finally end this national nightmare,” he tweeted. “You’re the heroes we needed and you came out in droves.”

Advertisement

See more reactions below.

The biggest, warmest “thank you” to every person out there fighting so hard to finally end this national nightmare. You’re the heroes we needed and you came out in droves. 👏🏻 🙌🏻 Love you! — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) November 4, 2020

Criminal justice reform is important to me, and over the past several months, I've supported and endorsed reform-minded candidates and initiatives in many down-ballot races. I'm both eager and anxious for the results. Follow @Taniel to stay up-to-date on key races. — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 4, 2020

I got a lot of heart invested in Ohio. Spent years living among the Amish, as a stealth English. https://t.co/CSAOVD5vRl — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) November 4, 2020

Just to remind you all, there is going to be a red shift in the swing states in the south (from looking blue to looking red) and the opposite in the upper Midwest (from red to blue.) This is because of how mail in ballots are counted. So don't freak out! Or do! I don't know! — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 4, 2020

I’m just pacing back and forth. At least I’m burning off the gallon of ice cream I just ate. #ElectionNight — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) November 4, 2020

What I would really like to know at this point is who will win. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 4, 2020

The human body was not made to expend this much energy thinking about Pennsylvania. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) November 4, 2020

As voters, we turned out in record numbers, despite a pandemic, an economic collapse, and attempts to stop us. Now we’re going to make sure that every vote counts. #EveryVoteCounts #DemocracyRising #CountEveryVote — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 4, 2020

Kanye West is also running for office this year and shared footage of his trip to a polling station in Wyoming. He uploaded a video to Twitter of a ballot with his name written in the box for write-in candidates being scanned at the station.