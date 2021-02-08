Stars of the music world have responded to the new documentary Framing Britney Spears, which is out in the US now.

The documentary looks at the US pop star’s career so far including #FreeBritney campaign and fans’ concerns about the conservatorship that she is still under.

Spears’ assets have been controlled by her father Jamie since 2008 when she was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold and lost her visitation rights to her children. Her dad and a lawyer are given the legal right by the conservatorship to make decisions about a range of things in the singer’s life, including her finances, business projects and personal life.

After Framing Britney Spears aired on FX in the States on Saturday (February 6), a number of other artists shared their thoughts on it.

“Just watched the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary and have to say, there is something VERY weird, very wrong going on,” Garbage tweeted.

“No artist today would have to endure the literal torture that media/society/utter misogynists inflicted upon her,” wrote Paramore’s Hayley Williams. “The mental health awareness conversation, culturally, could never be where it is without the awful price she has paid.”

the Framing Britney Spears doc holy fuck.

no artist today would have to endure the literal torture that media/society/utter misogynists inflicted upon her.

In a follow-up tweet, Williams responded to a fan saying that many of the problems seen in the documentary still exist. “i’ll say this- as an artist, my very personal experience with misogynistic journalists/media is that over the last 15 years, it’s improved,” Williams responded.

i'll say this- as an artist, my very personal experience with misogynistic journalists/media is that over the last 15 years, it's improved. maybe bc there is a diff kind of accountability with cancel culture?

“maybe bc there is a diff kind of accountability with cancel culture? but you’re right… misogyny hasn’t disappeared. it’s shape-shifted.”

In an Instagram story, Kacey Musgraves added: “Never has one person been so used and abandoned by every facet around her. My heart goes out to her. She has always been such an inspiration to me my whole kid/teen life. Wish she could get a re-do.”

At the time of writing, there is no UK release date for the Framing Britney Spears documentary.

Last year, Jamie Spears defended his role as his daughter’s conservator after the star lost a legal attempt to remove his control over her estate.

“When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally,” he said.