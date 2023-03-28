Starsailor announce ‘Silence Is Easy’ 20th anniversary UK tour

Starsailor are set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their ‘Silence Is Easy’ album with a UK tour and a host of new material.

The album – originally released in 2003 – was the second studio album to be released by the English band, and a longtime favourite among fans. Now, celebrating 20 years since its release, the indie veterans have announced a new UK tour, which will see them play the album in its entirety.

Set for this winter, the newly-announced dates will see the four-piece perform in cities including Notting, Glasgow, Sheffield and Manchester. First, they will kick off with a performance in Norwich on November 24, taking place at The Waterfront. From there, the band will play a total of nine shows across the country before closing at The Brook in Southampton.

A performance at London’s Electric Ballroom is also scheduled for December 2. Tickets will be available here from this Friday (March 31) – see the full list of dates below.

NOVEMBER

24 — Norwich, The Waterfront

25 — Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

26 — Glasgow, SWG3 TV Studio

27— Newcastle, Boiler Shop

28 — Wolverhampton, The Wulfrun at The Halls

30 — Sheffield, The Foundry



DECEMBER

1 — Manchester, O2 Ritz

2 — London, Electric Ballroom

3 — Southampton, The Brook

“We’re really excited to celebrate our second album ‘Silence Is Easy’ with you all,” said frontman James Walsh. “It’s going to be great to bring album tracks such as ‘Telling Them’ & ‘White Dove’ out of the woodwork to go alongside crowd favourites ‘Four To The Floor’ & ‘Silence Is Easy’… We’re extremely grateful that you’ve taken this album to your hearts and it’s stood the test of time.”

Alongside the newly announced string of UK tour dates, Starsailor will also be unveiling a host of new material to celebrate the occasion.

This comes as the 20th-anniversary edition of the album will be released – including exclusive footage and outtakes from the band’s archives. Session tracks will also be incorporated into the upcoming release, as will a new documentary Silence Was Easy – which lifts the lid on the Spector episode.

As per a new press release, Starsailor also have some new material in the works and are expected to release new music in 2024.

Back in 2021, Walsh spoke about his infamous spat with Oasis in 2002. Reflecting on the feud in NME’s Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?!, the frontman recalled how he got into a row with Noel Gallagher backstage at the T In The Park festival.

“It was a mad time and the only period in our lives when we were all over the tabloids, and it was a fuss over nothing,” he said, explaining why the incident emerged.

“We’ve done gigs with Liam since,” he added. “I’m not sure how Noel feels about it, but we’ve definitely made up with Liam anyway!”

That same year also saw Starsailor celebrate two decades since their debut album, ‘Love Is Here’. To mark the event, the band announced a 20th-anniversary edition of the album, which featured previously unreleased covers, rarities and re-recorded tracks. They also launched a UK tour for the occasion.