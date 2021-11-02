Starsailor set December release for 20th anniversary edition of ‘Love Is Here’

Starsailor have announced a deluxe reissue of their debut album, ‘Love Is Here’, commemorating its recent 20th anniversary.

Initially released on October 8, 2001, the new edition of the album will land on December 10, with pre-orders for two-disc CD and vinyl pressings available now. The first disc will comprise the standard 11-song version of ‘Love Is Here’ that fans are well acquainted with, while the second offers a total of 10 bonus tracks including demos, covers and re-recorded tracks.

The band remade five songs from ‘Love Is Here’ for the new release – ‘Good Souls’, ‘Alcoholic’, ‘Fever’, ‘Way To Fall’ and the title track – with frontman James Walsh explaining that fans can expect more than just updated mixes. He’s promised “new arrangements and new sounds”, describing ‘Way To Fall’, for example, as “much more understated and gentle than the original”.

As for the new version of ‘Good Souls’, Walsh hypes it up as “[evoking] the powerful song it’s turned into after numerous big live performances where it’s had to take on a larger life than the subtle studio recording on [‘Love Is Here’]”.

Among the other bonus tracks are a demo version of ‘Coming Down’, an acoustic performance of ‘From A Whisper To A Scream’ pulled from Starsailor’s January 2006 session on KCRW, and covers of songs by Bill Withers (‘Grandma’s Hands’), The Flying Burrito Brothers (‘Hot Burrito #2’) and Van Morrison (‘The Way Young Lovers Do’).

Take a look at the cover art and tracklisting for the 20th anniversary edition of ‘Love Is Here’ below:

CD1/LP1

1. Tie Up My Hands

2. Poor Misguided Fool

3. Alcoholic

4. Lullaby

5. Way To Fall

6. Fever

7. She Just Wept

8. Talk Her Down

9. Love Is Here

10. Good Souls

11. Coming Down

CD2/LP2

1. Good Souls (20th Anniversary Version)

2. Alcoholic (20th Anniversary Version)

3. Love Is Here (20th Anniversary Version)

4. Fever (20th Anniversary Version)

5. Way To Fall (20th Anniversary Version)

6. From A Whisper To A Scream (KCRW Session)

7. Grandma’s Hands (Bill Withers Cover)

8. Hot Burrito #2 (The Flying Burrito Brothers Cover)

9. Coming Down (Band Version – Original Demo)

10. The Way Young Lovers Do (Van Morrison Cover)

NME gave ‘Love Is Here’ a four-star review upon its original release, with writer Victoria Segal calling it “a lyrically deft record” and “a sequence of hazy, enigmatic vignettes about meeting strangers in cinemas or while sheltering from the weather, about arguing all night and watching the clock until dawn”.