Starsailor’s James Walsh says Noel Gallagher has “a go at everybody apart from Paul Weller and The Beatles”

Starsailor frontman James Walsh has reflected on his infamous spat with Oasis in 2002.

Walsh got into a row after he approached Noel Gallagher backstage at T In The Park that year to ask why he had called him “a cock” in an interview.

Gallagher said he didn’t remember doing so, but if he did, Walsh probably was one before Liam Gallagher then became involved, and was allegedly physically restrained by one of his security guards.

Reflecting on the feud, he told NME‘s Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?!: “It was a mad time and the only period in our lives when we were all over the tabloids, and it was a fuss over nothing. We’ve done gigs with Liam since. I’m not sure how Noel feels about it, but we’ve definitely made up with Liam anyway!”

Walsh added: “To be honest, I find it funny now. At the time, I was an oversensitive 22-year-old who was also a massive fan of Oasis, so I didn’t like it. Also, they alluded to the fact we were students – the same kind of abuse Coldplay got.

“While I don’t profess to be a wholly working-class kid-made-good who worked down the mines, I didn’t go to private school and I didn’t make it to university, so we’re certainly not the private school bookish bedwetters they tried to make us out to be. But Noel seems to have a go at everybody apart from Paul Weller and The Beatles [laughs].”

Starsailor recently released a deluxe reissue of their debut album, ‘Love Is Here’, commemorating its 20th anniversary.

They are set to hit the road for a UK tour of the album next month. You can purchase tickets here.

Starsailor will perform at:

DECEMBER

2 – Tramshed, Cardiff

3 – Portsmouth Guildhall, Portsmouth

5 – The Marble Factory, Bristol

6 – The Leadmill, Sheffield

7 – SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow

9 – Riverside, Newcastle

10 – 02 Academy2, Birmingham

11 – Leeds University Stylus, Leeds

13 – Albert Hall, Manchester

14 – 02 Shepherds Bush Empire, London