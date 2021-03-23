Years & Years have announced new single ‘Starstruck’, which will be the first release since the band revealed it will now function as a solo project under Olly Alexander.

The song arrives on April 8 and heralds a new era for the act, which confirmed last week that frontman Alexander now will head things up while other bandmates take backseat roles.

The synth-pop trio explained that their upcoming third album has been an “Olly” endeavour, although Emre Turkmen and Mikey Goldsworthy will remain closely connected. Goldsworthy is set to play live with Years & Years and Turkmen will continue as a writer-producer.

Years & Years shared what appears to be the cover art for the forthcoming single on Instagram earlier today (March 23). See that below.

Speaking to OK Magazine recently after the success of his acclaimed appearance in Russell T Davies’ TV Drama It’s A Sin, Alexander said: “[My ultimate goal is] to continue performing.

“It’s been amazing and I really want to do it again, but I’m going to take it as it comes. I’m putting out more music this year, but I am also going to see what happens.”