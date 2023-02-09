Static-X announce final album with Wayne Static vocals and share Nine Inch Nails cover

Static-X have announced new album ‘Project Regeneration: Vol. 2’, which will feature the final recordings of late frontman Wayne Static.

In advance of the album, which is due to be released on November 3, the band have shared its first single – a cover of Nine Inch Nails‘ ‘Terrible Lie’.

Wayne Static died at the age of 48 in 2014. Four years on from his death, the nu-metallers announced that they’d be reuniting in tribute to their late bandmate. In 2019, they introduced their mysterious touring vocalist, Xer0, who was later revealed to be Edsel Dope of the industrial metal band Dope.

‘Project Regeneration: Vol. 2’ follows 2020’s ‘Project Regeneration: Vol. 1’, which included vocals from Static that were discovered in his archives. The remaining band members, Tony Campos (bass), Koichi Fukuda (guitars) and Ken Jay (drums), recorded the music for both albums.

Campos said in a press release: “I am so happy that the recording for Project Regeneration: Vol. 2 is finally finished, and the album is currently being mixed by our long-time producer Ulrich Wild. The only thing left is for the vinyl manufacturing to be completed.

“I am proud to say that between Project Regeneration: Vol. 1 and Project Regeneration: Vol. 2, we have been able to bring the fans 25 brand new Static-X songs, most of which feature Wayne Static on lead vocals. Nobody would have imagined that any of this could even be possible a few short years ago.”

Speaking of the Nine Inch Nails cover being the first single, Jay said: “Due to this being a two-part album and the fans having already been treated to 13 original songs from Vol. 1, we thought it would be fun to share the NIN cover, as we announce the completion of Vol. 2. ‘Terrible Lie’ is just a taste of what is to come, and we can’t wait for fans to heart the rest of this album!”

Static-X are due to begin a North American tour, starting on February 25 in San Francisco and running until April 15 in Los Angeles. Find any remaining tickets here.