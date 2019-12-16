Statue of Dolly Parton may replace controversial tribute to KKK leader

A statue of Dolly Parton is reportedly being considered to replace a controversial tribute to former Ku Klux Klan leader Nathan Bedford in Tennessee.

The controversial statue of Bedford has stood in the Tennessee Capitol building since 1978, but it’s only now that local officials are considering removing the tribute to the former Grand Wizard.

As The Tennessean reports, Parton is being considered for the honour because of her revered status as a country music legend and, unlike Bedford, the distinct lack of a decidedly abhorrent past.

Tennessee’s House of Representatives member Jeremy Faison explained: “If we want to preserve history, then let’s tell it the right way. Right now there are eight alcoves [in the Capitol]. Seven are filled with white men.

“How about getting a lady in there? My daughter is 16, and I would love for her to come into the Capitol and see a lady up there. What’s wrong with Anne Dallas Dudley getting in that alcove? What’s wrong with someone like Dolly Parton being put in that alcove?”

Faison has also suggested building a monument to honour the slaves who built the Capitol Building, while the bust of Forrest should be placed in a museum to educate people about the Fort Pillow massacre of 1864 – where soldiers under Forrest’s command massacred African American troops.

Meanwhile, Dolly Parton’s new Netflix series arrived late last month. Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, which was released on November 22, tracks “eight Dolly stories” showcasing the “memories and inspirations” behind the country icon’s biggest hits.

In October, Parton revealed that she originally wanted Miley Cyrus to play the role of Jolene in the show.