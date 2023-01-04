Statue of Rammstein’s Till Lindemann reportedly stolen in Germany

A statue of Rammstein‘s Till Lindemann has reportedly been stolen in Germany less than 24 hours after it was erected.
The statue was put up in the city of Rostock, Germany, near the neighbourhood of Evershagen where the Rammstein frontman grew up, in honour of his 60th birthday.
Loudwire reports that the Rostock police were reportedly alerted to the theft around 10AM CET and they are currently looking for witnesses who might have seen the theft happen.
A similar incident happened three-and-a-half years before, where a statue of Rostock-born rapper Marteria, was broken off and stolen two days after it was erected. Fans left flowers on the remains of the statue – only its feet were left – following its demolition. It was designed by Roxxy, the same artist who designed the Till Lindemann statue.
Rammstein released their eight studio album ‘Zeit’ last year. In a four-star review of the album, NME wrote: “‘Zeit’ might be a more reflective album than previous Rammstein records, but it’s still an energetic, swaggering beast. Nearly 30 years into their career, the band remain as ambitious and as fiery as ever with their nightmarish, industrial rock sounding as daring as ever.”
The Neue Deutsche Harte band will be touring European stadiums this year – you can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.
MAY 2023
22 – Vilnius, Vingio Parkas
27 – Helsinki, Olympiastadion
28 – Helsinki, Olympiastadion
JUNE
2 – Odense,Dyrskueplads
7 – Munich, Olympiastadion
8 – Munich, Olympiastadion
14 – Trenčín, Airport
17 – Bern, Stadion Wankdorf
18 – Bern, Stadion Wankdorf
23 – Madrid, Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
26 – Lisbon, Estádio Da Luz
JULY
1 – Padova, Stadio Euganeo
6 – Groningen, Stadspark
11 – Budapest, Puskás Aréna
15 – Berlin, Olympiastadion
16 – Berlin, Olympiastadion
22 – Paris, Stade de France
26 – Vienna, Ernst-Happel-Stadion
30 – Chorzów, Stadion Śląski
AUGUST
4 – Brussels, King Baudouin Stadium