Statues of Keith Richards and Mick Jagger revealed in their hometown

Statues of Rolling Stones legends Mick Jagger and Keith Richards have been unveiled in their hometown of Dartford.

The sculptures are made out of bronze and were commissioned by the town’s local council, with the aim to capture the same energy and intensity that they bring to each of their performances.

Both were designed and made by artist Amy Goodman, who is a fan of the band and has previously depicted famous historic figures such as Florence Nightingale and Sir Stirling Moss in her artwork, as well as created a Gurkha memorial.

The final result shows Jagger mid-way through one of his trademark struts up and down the stage, wearing a vest and skin-tight trousers, while Richards is leaning back, playing his ‘Micawber’ Telecaster – which was gifted to him from another rock veteran, Eric Clapton.

The statues were unveiled at the town’s One Bell Corner yesterday (August 8). At the event, leader of Dartford borough council, Jeremy Kite said (via The Guardian): “In terms of culture and music, you do not get much more influential than the Rolling Stones. Their music has changed the face of popular music and these lads from Dartford are now two of the most recognisable and loved people in the world.”

He added how the local community have had “a long-held desire” to acknowledge the band’s roots to the small town.

These ties to the area stem back to the early ’60s, when the duo met as teenagers on the platform of Dartford’s train station, and went on to form the iconic rock group the following year (1962).

In other Rolling Stones news, last month, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, Nile Rodgers and others led the celebration for Jagger on his 80th birthday.

Richards took to Instagram to share a video of himself playing the piano and wishing the frontman a happy 80th, while his other bandmate, Ronnie Wood, took to Twitter to share a compilation of photos of him and Jagger throughout the years.

Additionally, the book collection of the band’s late drummer Charlie Watts is set to go up for auction later this year and the surviving members are set to share their next album soon, featuring previously recorded demos from late sticksman and founding member.