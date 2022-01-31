Stax Museum offering virtual exhibition for Black History Month

The legendary Stax Museum of American Soul Music is set to offer another virtual exhibition this year to celebrate Black History Month.

The museum, set on the site of the iconic Stax Studios building in Memphis, Tennessee, which hosted sessions from Otis Redding and other soul stars, also runs a Stax Music Academy which teaches music theory, performance and business to students.

This year’s exhibition, held in conjunction with Black History Month (October 1-31, 2022) will see students from the Stax Music Academy performing the songs of Beyoncé, B.B. King, Ike & Tina Turner and other stars, while the tour will focus on the career of Mavis Staples of the Staple Singers.

Pat Mitchell Worley, executive director of the Stax Music Academy, said in a statement: “Even with the ongoing waves of the COVID virus and other events that continue changing the world by the day, our Stax Music Academy students still find a great deal of comfort and happiness in studying, creating, rehearsing, and performing music.”

Fans can register for the exhibition here.

A statement on the Stax website added: “Join Stax Music Academy (SMA) students as they explore the people, places, politics, economics, and culture that gave birth to Black American Music that continues to be relevant decades later.

“After the extraordinary national/international success of SMA’s virtual programming last year, with more than 130,000 viewers in 27 states and 12 foreign countries, our 2022 Black History Month productions will offer even more. In this virtual celebration, SMA will perform a series of performance videos from the early sounds through today, checking in with greats like B.B. King, the Pointer Sisters, Ike & Tina Turner, Rufus Thomas, and Duke Ellington to current pop music titans like Beyoncé and Janelle Monae.”

It’s promised that the videos for the exhibition will be “filmed at special locations throughout Memphis and the South that spotlight the cradle of Black American Music.”