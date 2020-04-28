Watch the first episode of Yungblud’s new ‘Stay Home’ web series

Yungblud has released the first episode of his new lockdown-inspired web series, Stay Home With: YUNGBLUD.

The YouTube series will drop new episodes every Monday for the next four weeks, and yesterday (April 27) marked the first instalment of the candid video venture.

Titled ‘life is super weird now’, the first episode sees Yungblud documenting his life in coronavirus-enforced lockdown with his friends — his guitarist Adam Warrington, photographer Tom Pallant and manager Gavin Gottlich — while stuck in an Airbnb in LA.

A short synopsis for the episode reads: “no walls. no makeup. no insecurity. just me and my mates documenting ourselves on lockdown in LA.” You can watch ‘life is super weird now’ below.

Yungblud has been keeping busy during the lockdown — yesterday also marked the arrival of the video for his new song ‘Weird!’, which was filmed in the LA house he’s currently staying in.

“I was going for an LCD Soundsystem and Depeche Mode thing,” Yungblud said of his ambitions for the track. “I wanted a naivety to the song because this is a coming of age record.”

Yungblud also took part in the recent charity cover of Foo Fighters’ ‘Times Like These’, which was organised by BBC Radio 1.