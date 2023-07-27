STAYC announce 2023 and 2024 ‘Teenfresh’ world tour

K-pop girl group STAYC have announced their 2023 ‘Teenfresh’ world tour, featuring shows in the US, Asia and more.
STAYC are set to embark on their newly announced ‘Teenfresh’ world tour, in support of their upcoming mini-album of the same name, which will be released in August. The tour will first kick off with a two-date concert in Seoul, South Korea on September 23 and 24.
Following which, STAYC will head stateside to play seven shows across five states in October. They include two cities in both Texas and California, and singles stops in New York, Washington and Illinois.
STAYC have also announced several dates for the Asia leg of their ‘Teenfresh’ world tour, which is set to take place in 2024. They include shows in Taiwan and Hong Kong in January, as well as a Singapore stop in February.
According to the newly released poster for STAYC’s 2023 and 2024 ‘Teenfresh’ world tour, the girl group are set to announce more dates in the future. Ticketing information for the Asia dates is also expected soon.
The dates for STAYC’s 2023 and 2024 ‘Teenfresh’ world tour are:
SEPTMEBER 2022
23 – Seoul, South Korea
24 – Seoul, South Korea
OCTOBER 2023
11 – New York, New York
13 – Chicago, Illinois
17 – San Antonio, Texas
19 – Dallas, Texas
22 – Mexico City, Mexico (as part of ‘Music Bank in Mexico’)
24 – Seattle, Washington
26 – San Francisco, California
29 – Los Angeles, California
JANUARY 2024
14 – Taipei, Taiwan
20 – Hong Kong, China
JANUARY 2024
16 – Singapore, Singapore
📢
STAYC 1ST WORLD TOUR [TEENFRESH]
Coming Soon
✎°₊· https://t.co/zPRuglbqGY#STAYC #스테이씨#TEENFRESH pic.twitter.com/F7MtbWGLBk
— STAYC(스테이씨) (@STAYC_official) July 27, 2023
STAYC’s upcoming ‘Teenfresh’ mini-album will be the K-pop girl group’s second comeback of 2023, following their February single album ‘Teddy Bear’. Notably, that release included a Korean-language version of their viral hit Japanese single ‘Poppy’.