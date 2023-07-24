Here’s when STAYC will make their comeback with ‘Teenfresh’

STAYC are officially set to comeback with new music this summer with their third mini-album ‘Teenfresh’.

Over the weekend, STAYC announced that they are set to make their return next month with their third mini-album, titled ‘Teenfresh’. The upcoming project will be released at 6pm KST on August 16.

More details about ‘Teenfresh’, including its tracklist, content release plans and more have yet to be revealed. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information on STAYC’s much-anticipated comeback.

‘Teenfresh”s upcoming release will mark the K-pop girl group’s second comeback of 2023, following their February single album ‘Teddy Bear’. That project featured a Korean-language version of their viral hit Japanese single ‘Poppy’.

Back in May, STAYC aheld their fanmeeting event ‘SWITH Gelato Factory’ across several days in South Korea, later bringing the show to Osaka and Yokohama in Japan. In addition to their original tracks, STAYC also performed a cover of EXO’s 2018 single ‘Love Shot’.

