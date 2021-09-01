STAYC head back to school in new trailer for upcoming mini-album ‘Stereotype’

STAYC have dropped a concept trailer for their upcoming mini-album ‘Stereotype’.

Released on August 31, the trailer features a dramatic sequence of events that features the six member-group as high school students. The concept trailer also notably includes short snippets of the four tracks on ‘Stereotype’, complete with instrumentals.

Earlier this week, STAYC previewed the songs on ‘Stereotype’ with a highlight medley. However, that preview only showcased the isolated vocals from the group’s upcoming release, without the instrumental backings.

All songs on ‘STEREOTYPE’, due out September 6, were written by production duo Black Eye Pilseung, who founded STAYC’s agency High Up Entertainment, and composer Jeon Goon. Black Eye Pilseung are known for working on hits such as TWICE’s ‘Fancy’ and Chung Ha’s ‘Gotta Go’.

‘STEREOTYPE’ will also be STAYC’s first-ever mini-album, the follow-up to their two highly-successful single albums ‘STAYDOM’ and ‘Star To A Young Culture’. The former, which arrived earlier in April, featured the group’s breakout title track ‘ASAP’.

‘Staydom’, released in April this year, was awarded four stars in a review by NME’s Sofiana Ramli, who described the record as “a hopeful preview of STAYC’s future”. She added: “While STAYC might playfully declare things are “going down” in their slogan, ‘STAYDOM’ proves otherwise, because it’s only up from here on for the girl group”.

Earlier this year, the rookie group also released several covers of hit pop songs via their YouTube channel, including a funky rendition of Doja Cat and SZA’s ‘Kiss Me More’. Recently, member Sumin also dropped her cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s Hot 100 chart-topping hit ‘good 4 u’.