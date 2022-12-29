STAYC celebrate winter with vibrant live cover of Miss A’s ‘Only You’

STAYC have delivered a vibrant new cover of Miss A’s hit single ‘Only You’.

The ‘Only You’ cover was done in collaboration with MUPLY, a K-pop production house, and was uploaded to its official YouTube channel earlier today (December 29). The cover was also part of MUPLY’s Ply Arts High School series of videos, where various K-pop artists and acts are invited to perform song covers upon the same stage, set up to resemble a high school auditorium. Other artists previously invited as part of the series include VIVIZ, LE SSERAFIM, SEVENTEEN’s Jun and more.

In the clip, the six members of STAYC perform both a dance and vocal cover of the classic track live, up on the same stage decked in winter and Christmas-themed decorations. The group’s take on ‘Only You’ largely stays true to the original song by Miss A.

Advertisement

STAYC last released music earlier this year in July with the ‘We Need Love’ single album. The four-track record was led by title track ‘Beautiful Monster’, with the three remaining songs being ‘I Like It’, ‘Love’ and a TAK remix of the girl group’s previous title track ‘RUN2U’. The original ‘RUN2U’ was released as the lead single of their their February mini-album ‘YOUNG-LUV.COM’.

All four tracks on ‘We Need Love’ were written and composed by hitmakers Black Eyed Pilseung, frequent STAYC collaborator Jeon Goon, and producers Rado and Flyt. Black Eyed Pilseung also act as executives at STAYC’s label High Up Entertainment.

In a mixed three-star review of ‘We Need Love’, NME’s Tanu I. Raj criticised the girl group for playing it safe on the album. “Despite the individual strengths of its songs, ‘We Need Love’ leaves much to be desired as a whole. It seems to be missing not only the aforementioned experimental streak STAYC have become synonymous with, but also complexity in the story they build.”

They continued: “But if this is a segue into another era, it’s a transition STAYC have made without the curiosity and complete disregard for the rules that characterised their previous material.”