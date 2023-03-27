Watch STAYC’s Sieun cover Ariana Grande’s ‘Break Free’

STAYC vocalist Sieun has shared a powerful cover of Ariana Grande’s ‘Break Free’.

Over the weekend, Sieun released her rendition of Ariana Grande and Zedd’s hit 2014 single ‘Break Free’ on the act’s YouTube channel. For her cover, Sieun stays largely true to the original track, save for the omission of the second verse.

The K-pop idol wears her hair in Grande’s signature half-ponytail in the accompanying video, where she performs the track in a room of mirrors as white and blue lights flash around her.

“This is the part when I say I don’t want ya / I’m stronger than I’ve been before / This is the part when I break free / ‘Cause I can’t resist it no more,” sings Sieun in the chorus.

Sieun’s ‘Break Free’ cover is the latest in several solo covers by the members of STAYC, following Seeun’s ‘Light Switch’ and Yoon’s ‘Sk8er Boi’ performances earlier this year.

Last month, STAYC made a comeback on Valentine’s Day with their single album ‘Teddy Bear’, which included a title track of the same name and the Korean-language version of their viral Japanese single ‘Poppy’.

The new release arrived over half a year after their July 2022 single album ‘We Need Love’, which was led by the single ‘Beautiful Monster’. The project also included the TAK remix of the girl group’s previous title track ‘RUN2U’.

In a three-star review, NME’s Tanu I. Raj wrote that “despite the individual strengths of its songs ‘We Need Love’ leaves much to be desired as a whole.”