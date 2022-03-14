STAYC’s Sieun talks tearful first meeting with IU: “I got overwhelmed facing such a role model in person”

STAYC vocalist Sieun has opened up about her emotional experience meeting K-pop veteran IU for the first time.

In a recent interview with allkpop, the rookie girl group’s main vocalist spoke about the time she met the legendary K-pop soloist backstage at last December’s Melon Music Awards.

STAYC had visited IU in her waiting room to greet the senior artist and gift her a copy of their mini-album ‘Stereotype’. The interaction was filmed and later uploaded to IU’s YouTube channel as part of her vlog of the awards show, where Sieun was seen bursting into tears.

“It’s a shame because I feel like I just cried and didn’t actually get to greet her properly, but in retrospect, I think now I realise why I was crying so hard,” said the rookie idol, who named the star as one of her role models.

“Since I was young, I went to her concerts, listened to her music all of the time, and started dreaming of becoming a singer because of IU, so I think I got overwhelmed facing such a role model in person,” explained Sieun. “In the future, I hope I can be a similar artist who can positively influence others with their music. I’ll always be supporting you, IU!”

Last month, STAYC made a comeback with their sophomore mini-album ‘YOUNG-LUV.COM’ and its lead single ‘RUN2U’ alongside a glitzy new music video. The group later appeared on live music show Yoo Heeyeol’s Sketchbook to promote the release, where they also performed a heartfelt cover of BTS’ ‘Mikrokosmos’.

Meanwhile, IU recently teamed up with Korean-American singer Jay Park on his new single ‘Ganadara’ and its accompanying music video. The release had marked both artists’ first releases of 2022, and Park’s first project under his new label, More Vision.