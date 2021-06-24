STAYC’s Sumin drops powerful cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘good 4 u’

Sumin of rookie girl group STAYC has released her cover of Olivia Rodrigo‘s Hot 100 chart-topping hit ‘good 4 u’.

For her rendition, Sumin mostly stays true to the original and largely retains the song’s pop rock sound. However, the singer also makes the most of the cover, using it to showcase her vocal ability.

“Well, good for you / You look happy and healthy, not me / If you ever cared to ask / Good for you, you’re doing great out there / Without me, baby / God, I wish that I could do that,” she sings from a cluttered room with red and purple neon lights.

Advertisement

The original version of ‘good 4 u’ was released by Rodrigo last month, as part of the singer’s debut album ‘Sour’. Rodrigo spoke to NME about the inspiration behind the song, saying that she “wanted to take an early 2000s pop-punk song and sort of twist it and find a way to make it 2021″.

In a four-star review of ‘Sour’, NME’s Rhian Daly called the record an “almost-masterpiece that’s equal parts confident, cool and exhilaratingly real”. She added that the singer is “no flash-in-the-pan artist, but one we’ll be living with for years to come”.

STAYC previously released a cover of Doja Cat and SZA’s ‘Kiss Me More’, paired with a bold dance cover. Earlier this year, the girl group also made their first comeback of 2021 with the title track ‘ASAP’, which made it to NME’s list of the best 15 K-pop songs of 2021 so far.