STAYC reveal they’re working on their first full-length album: “Get ready for a fresh sonic experience”

K-pop girl group STAYC have revealed that they are working on their first-ever full-length album.

Last month, STAYC performed in the city state of Singapore as part of their 2023 to 2024 ‘Teenfresh’ world tour. During their stop in the island city, the girl group spoke with ELLE Singapore, where they revealed that they are working on new music.

Speaking to the fashion publication, member Sumin said that the girl group “have a tonne of new music coming your way, so stay tuned”. Leader Sieun later added that STAYC are “crafting a full-length album brimming with diverse tracks”.

“Get ready for a fresh sonic experience,” Sieun continued. Meanwhile, Isa said that the group “can’t wait to share it with you all this year”, while teasing that their “stage presence is only going to get stronger”.

Elsewhere during the interview, Isa also spoke about the girl group’s creative process, saying that they are “searching for a style that makes us unique”. She added: “Experimentation is key. Trying new things allows us to discover what truly resonates”.

Last week, STAYC released their reimagined version of TWICE’s 2019 hit ‘Fancy’ for Spotify Singles, celebrating the tenth anniversary of the streaming platform’s ‘K-Pop ON!’ playlist. Speaking to NME, the girl group opened up about how the original track is “special” to them.

STAYC also previously covered Spice Girls’ hit debut single ‘Wannabe’ live during the London stop of their ‘Teenfresh’ world tour in November 2023.