Steel Panther eliminated from ‘America’s Got Talent’

Steel Panther have been eliminated from America’s Got Talent, narrowly missing out on the finals.

The metal band were booted from the talent show this week and won’t be moving through to the final round later this month.

The glam-rockers brought ‘Eyes of a Panther’ to season 18 of the long-running TV show back in May, which earned them a standing ovation from all four judges – Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell.

The band gave their final performance on AGT Tuesday (August 29), but did not win voters over. They were eliminated in Wednesday’s results show.

After their exit from the show, Steel Panther shared in a social post: “Huge thanks to all the fans who voted for us on America’s Got Talent! It wasn’t in the cards this time BUT, don’t you worry… like a bad case of herpes, you can’t get rid of us that easily. The battle rages on and we will NEVER stop flying the banner of Heavy Metal!”

The band are now due to embark on a North American tour this month, kicking off a string of Canadian dates on September 6 at The Marquee Ballroom in Halifax.

Back in March, Steel Panther vocalist Michael Starr spoke about cancel culture in relation to his band’s music and shows.

“I think everyone is there for the same party,” he told the Metal Voice of their own live gigs. “So we really, really haven’t experienced any of that [cancel culture]. Our shows have been selling out on this tour and I would like to attribute it to how great my hair looks but it’s not that it is more like people are sick of not being heard. People are sick of getting bullshitted and they want something they can count on.”

Starr continued that the only pushback they had received in recent times was due to a plug-in that guitarist Satchel designed called the ‘Pussy Melter’.

“It was on the TC Electronic website and a girl guitar player saw it and she got extremely offended by it. And she wrote the company and they took the plug-in off because one person was upset with it.”

Elsewhere, back in March Satchel hit out at K-pop icons BTS, saying they make the “worst fucking music I’ve heard in my life”.