Steel Panther are looking for a new bassist to replace Lexxi Foxx

Steel Panther are on the hunt for a new bassist following the departure of Lexxi Foxx earlier this year.

The musician, whose real name is Travis Haley, was an original member of the glam-metal group, which formed in Los Angeles in 2000.

Last month (July 17), the group confirmed that Foxx would no longer be a part of their line-up. Now, they are holding auditions to find his replacement.

Steel Panther have shared some instructions for those interested in filling the role, including to “be bitchin”, and upload two videos of themselves to a special Dropbox – one of them playing any Steel Panther song, and another of them explaining why they should be the band’s next bassist.

Play 4 Panther Do you have what it takes to play for Panther? Let the submission begin right here: https://bit.ly/PLAY4PANTHER Posted by Steel Panther on Monday, August 16, 2021

To announce the auditions, the band shared a video parodying a news report. “Do you think you have what it takes? Do you have the sexiness? Do you have the chops?” Satchel said.

“Are you going to be the next bass player of Steel Panther?” added Michael Starr. “Are you?!” Watch the video above now.

The band previously explained Foxx’s departure from their line-up in a tongue-in-cheek letter. “For some though, it has opened doors of opportunity and been a catalyst to seek out one’s true calling in life,” they wrote.

“This is Lexxi’s story. He started his side business, ‘Sexy Lexxi’s Prettiest Pets’, to bring in money for Botox during the lockdown. But something miraculous happened. He realised that his love for making pets pretty was greater than his love for being pretty himself. Lexxi discovered a greater love. Possibly, the greatest love of all.

“Steel Panther will continue to rock the world. And though we may not ever find a bassist quite as beautiful as Lexxi, it shouldn’t be hard to find one to match his towering intellect.”