Steel Panther on the impact of cancel culture

Steel Panther vocalist Michael Starr has spoken about cancel culture in relation to the band’s music and shows in a new interview.

Sitting down with Canada’s the Metal Voice, the vocalist explained that they haven’t had much pushback, adding that people who attend Steel Panther shows know what they’re getting into.

“I think everyone is there for the same party,” he said. “So we really, really haven’t experienced any of that [cancel culture]. Our shows have been selling out on this tour and I would like to attribute it to how great my hair looks but it’s not that it is more like people are sick of not being heard. People are sick of getting bullshitted and they want something they can count on.”

Starr continued that the only pushback they had received in recent times was due to a plug-in that guitarist Satchel designed called the ‘Pussy Melter’.

“It was on the TC Electronic website and a girl guitar player saw it and she got extremely offended by it. And she wrote the company and they took the plug-in off because one person was upset with it.”

Steel Panther released their most recent album ‘On The Prowl’ last month. The band are currently on tour in the US, with their next show taking place tomorrow (March 28) at The Eagles Club Stage in Milwaukee. The tour continues in cities like Denver, Portland and San Diego – you can find tickets here.

Following their tour in the US, the band will head to the UK and Ireland, starting in Glasgow on May 14. They also play Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham, London, Bristol, Leeds, Belfast, Cork and Dublin. Find tickets here.

In other news, Steel Panther guitarist Russ ‘Satchel’ Parrish hit out at K-pop icons BTS, saying they make the “worst fucking music I’ve heard in my life”.

The guitarist was talking to Classic Rock Magazine for a new Q&A this month, when he discussed how he found out about BTS. “Recently we went to Japan and I had a day to kill. I was trapped in my hotel room and somebody told me BTS had sold out the Raiders stadium where I live in Vegas,” he began.

“I was like: ‘No fucking way can this be happening – and why?’” Satchel added, going on to reveal his first impressions upon hearing the band’s music.

“I had to figure it out,” he said. “So I listened to two songs. It was the worst fucking shit I’ve ever heard in my life.”