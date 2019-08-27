Steel Panther on the #MeToo movement: “We’re not fucking changing for anybody”

"There's a freedom about being in Steel Panther that we can say what we want"

Steel Panther have said they will not censor their behaviour in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

The glam metal band’s drummer Stix Zadinia, who real name is Darren Leader, said his band “do what we do, and we fucking rock, and we sing about pussy”.

Responding to a question asked by The Classic Metal Show about whether the campaign has affected them, Zadinia said “there’s no way that this band, that any one of us four, would ever consider going, ‘You know what, guys? Maybe we should tone it down so we don’t bum anybody out.'”

Blabbermouth reports that Steel Panther have previously invited girls up on stage to flash their breasts during their concerts. The LA metallers’ songs often contain racist, misogynistic and lewd lyrics (see lines from ‘Asian Hooker!’ and ‘Gloryhole’).

The band seemingly make no apology for their outlandish statements. Zadinia continued: “There’s a freedom about being in Steel Panther that we can say what we want, how we want. And the way that you feel about it as a listener, that’s exactly what we’re going for,” he said.

“We want people to fucking feel like they can just let their fucking hair down with Steel Panther . That was very intentional. We’re, like, ‘We’re not fucking changing for nobody.'”

Last year the LA band were criticised for releasing a guitar effect preset called Pussy Melter, with other musicians citing sexist undertones.

Zadinia addressed the controversy later on in The Classic Metal Show interview: “Look, I get it. If you don’t like something, that’s totally fucking cool,” he continued. “If you don’t love Steel Panther, or you hate us, it doesn’t matter and everyone’s entitled to however the fuck they feel.

“But the problem was, when people start going, ‘I don’t like that, so I’m gonna try to make sure nobody else has access to it,’ that’s where we fucking stood our ground; we said, ‘Fuck that!’

“We can all agree on some certain shit that’s not acceptable, and there is some shit that crosses the line. But ‘Pussy Melter’ is not one of them.”

Steel Panther’s fifth album ‘Heavy Metal Rules’ is released on September 27.