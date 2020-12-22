Steel Panther play three packed Florida gigs with no social distancing

Footage has emerged of Steel Panther playing three gigs in Florida over the last week to packed crowds with no social distancing in place.

Despite COVID-19 cases continuing to surge across the United States, the rock band played in Orlando (December 17), St Petersburg (18) and Fort Myers (19) along with Black Stone Cherry.

As MetalSucks reports and videos on social media show, fans seemingly ignored the venues’ calls for mask wearing and social distancing, with very few masks seen in the videos and crowd members standing shoulder to shoulder.

Watch footage of Steel Panther’s Florida gigs below.

Steel Panther Played Three Packed Live Shows in Florida This Weekend to Maskless Audiences https://t.co/Mmlfz0nvKD — MetalSucks (@metalsucks) December 21, 2020

Steel Panther in Orlando Florida last night. pic.twitter.com/LniXP1kmkW — Mitch Lafon (@mitchlafon) December 19, 2020

Steel Panther’s new gigs aren’t the first shows to take place in the United States without social distancing.

Back in August, thousands gathered at a motorcycle rally in South Dakota for a Smash Mouth concert. Following the show, researchers from the Center for Health Economics and Policy Studies at San Diego State University published a study which investigated whether the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was an example of a “superspreader” event.

The academics concluded that the Sturgis Rally added an estimated 263,708 cases of coronavirus — which equates to 19% of the total number of US cases between August 2 and September 2 — to the US total number of cases.

Other ‘traditional’ concerts that have taken place during the pandemic include gigs by rapper Tech N9ne, who played a packed show in Lake Ozark, Missouri in August, while the Chainsmokers were widely criticised this summer after footage showed the pair performing in The Hamptons to a crowd which appeared to be tightly packed together – with little or no social distancing in place.