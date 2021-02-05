Stefan Cush of The Men They Coudn’t Hang has died

Stefan Cush, vocalist and guitarist of folk punk group The Men They Couldn’t Hang has died following a sudden heart attack.

In a Facebook post, The Men They Couldn’t Hang said: “With unberable sadness we have to let you all know that our brother, friend, inspiration, life of the party and soul of the band Stefan Cush died of a sudden heart attack on Thursday. We are beyond devastated. Our love goes out to his family. We will say more when we can. We loved him.”

The post then went on to reference the folk song ‘The Green Fields Of France’, a cover of which was The Men They Couldn’t Hang’s debut single in 1984.

“Did the band play the last post and chorus? Did the pipes play the flowers of the forest? God bless you Mr C.”

Cush worked as a roadie for The Pogues before he formed The Men They Couldn’t Hang alongside brothers Philip and Jon Odgers, Paul Simmonds and Shanne Bradley. The band split in 1991, but reformed five years later and continued to play live regularly.

Spider Stacey of The Pogues said on Twitter: “I am saddened beyond words to hear about the sudden passing of my good friend Stefan Cush. Cut from a strong and excellent cloth, they just don’t make them like that any more. Rest In Power”

Billy Bragg was also among those to pay tribute to Cush. “Very sorry to hear of the passing of Stefan Cush, the stalwart of the Men They Couldn’t Hang,” he said.

“We did many shows together back in the day. He played a big part in their raucous show and always had a smile for everyone. He’ll be greatly missed, by the band and their fans. My thoughts are with them and Cush’s family tonight. I’m going to crank ‘Ironmasters’ up real loud and sing along in his memory.”