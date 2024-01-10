Stefflon Don and Jada Kingdom exchange diss tracks, allegedly over Burna Boy

Stefflon Don and Jada Kingdom have traded shots at one another with new diss tracks, and it’s allegedly because of Burna Boy.

At the end of 2023, it became fashionable for dancehall artists to perform (or deejay) over the iconic ‘Dutty Money Riddim’ – an instrumental that was popular in 2010 due to massive hits ‘Go Go Club’ by Vybz Kartel and ‘Bike Back’ by Blak Ryno.

On Sunday (January 7), Don teased her contribution to the Riddim on Instagram. In a video, you can hear the British-based star slate an unnamed woman for her promiscuous ways: “Never fuck a man to go land pon a jet / You never fuck my man, dutty gyal, we did lef’.”

Fans took to social media to share theories that Don was referring Kingdom, following last year’s rumours that the ‘Heavy’ singer and Don’s ex-boyfriend Burna Boy had been in a secret relationship.

The Afrobeats juggernaut even namechecked Kingdom in his verse for the remix of Byron Messia’s song ‘Taliban’: “All the best pum pum deh yah Kingston / So me buy a Birkin fi Jada Kingdom.”

Kingdom called out Don on Instagram, saying that “it’s weird” that the latter wanted to start the feud over a man who “is for everybody.”

Don decided to rework her initial song – now called ‘Dat A Dat’ – and deliberately called out “Twinkie,” which was a play on Kingdom’s nickname Twinkle. After the song went live, Kingdom shared a snippet of her original rebuttal, rapping: “Shut up and hol’ a tick / Nah fight over a boy, go take a seat, you favour shit.”

Kingdom then dropped her diss track about Don called ‘London Bed’. Instead of using the same instrumental as Don, she took an extra shot at the ‘Hurtin’ Me’ rapper by performing over the ‘Taliban’ beat. On Instagram, Kingdom teased the new song and wrote in the caption: “Had to take a nap before I recorded this, sorry mi tek suh long but anyways let’s wrap this weak beef up now.”

After releasing ‘London Bed’, Kingdom said the “war” is over between her and Don. She only replied to Don’s track due to her “respect [for] and the culture” of clashing (going back and forth in a musical form).

Jada Kingdom says she’s done feuding with Stefflon Don – “I won’t be prolonging this nonsense” pic.twitter.com/2OUNHxIJzB — The Tropixs (@Tropixsofficial) January 9, 2024

This year, Don is expected to release her debut album, following the release of her 2023 launchsingle ‘Move It’, which she performed on Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage.

Kingdom recently released two singles: ‘What’s Up (Big Buddy)’ – which uses the ‘Dutty Money’ instrumental – and a subdued rework of Sizzla’s popular 2003 reggae song ‘Just One Of Those Days’ called ‘Those Days’.

In other news, Don is set to headline Limitless Live – the UK’s largest free music show – in April. The event will take place at London’s Roundhouse.