Stefflon Don to headline 2024’s Limitless Live

A paid for ad feature for viagogo.

Stefflon Don has been confirmed as the headliner of Limitless Live 2024, which is set to take place April 13.

Taking place at London’s iconic Roundhouse, Limitless Live is the UK’s largest free music event and will see a variety of artists take to stage alongside Stefflon Don.

Advertisement

“It’s incredible to be part of Limitless Live. The initiative aims to make music more accessible to underrepresented young people who are facing increasing challenges in their lives,” said Don in a statement. “I’ve always strived to build deeper connections with my fans and I hope that by being a part of this and removing the barrier of ticket costs, I can enable all my fans to connect with my art and provide a moment of joy and social connection at the Roundhouse.”

All tickets for the event will be free of charge, in keeping with Limitless Live’s mission to connect and inspire aspirational young people from underrepresented backgrounds. Head here for more information.

Last year’s Limitless Live featured performances from Raye, Ms Banks, Unknown T and Miss Familia.

Limitless Live has also partnered with viagogo, the world’s leading ticket marketplace, to provide funding to produce the event and will enable 1000 underrepresented young people to access the gig through local community and charity partners, focusing on providing free transport for any young attendees wishing to travel from Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool and Leeds.

Elsewhere, Ballantine’s will once again partner with Limitless for the Limitless Black Influence Awards which “seeks to continue to celebrate Black Influencers for their contribution to culture” while Live Nation will be bringing back the Limitless internship programme.

Advertisement

Five roles will be available, equitably paid at £25k a year, and will involve Festival Republic, Live Nation Marketing, Live Nation Ticketing, Academy Music Group and Accessibility team. More information can be found by emailing tolu@limitl8ss.com.

Industry heavyweights like Glyn Aikins (Co-president at RCA Records), Nur Ozdamar (Artist and label lead at YouTube), Sheniece Charway (Artist Partnerships Manager, Black Music & Culture), Rich McGinnis (Parklife / Warehouse Project) and Rory Bett (CEO of MAMA) will also act as mentors for the Limitless Mentoring Programme, which is designed to “inspire and equip young people with knowledge, confidence and opportunity to realise their potential and nurture their talents”.

“As Limitless enters its third year we are growing the impact we have on young people in the UK,” said Tolu, Founder of Limitless Live.

“First and foremost we create the UK’s biggest free music experience for young people who would otherwise be priced out of live music but we are also doubling down on creating meaningful opportunities that can give them real life work experience and employment. As limitless grows we seek to push the boundaries on how many young people’s lives we can transform.”