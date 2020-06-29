Stefflon Don leads line-up for Wireless Festival’s virtual ‘Wireless Connect’ festival

Stefflon Don is among the major names who will take part in Wireless Festival‘s virtual ‘Wireless Connect’ festival this weekend.

‘Wireless Connect’ will be hosted online from this Friday to Sunday (July 3-5) as part of Wireless’ new partnership with MelodyVR, and is being held in place of this year’s cancelled festival.

Stefflon Don is among a number of acts — which also includes Mist, Steel Banglez and JAY1 — whose pre-recorded performances will be broadcast for free this weekend. Fans will be able to access ‘Wireless Connect’ either in 360° virtual reality on the MelodyVR app, or on the Wireless Facebook and YouTube pages.

‘Wireless Connect”s exclusive performances were filmed earlier this month at London’s Alexandra Palace and MelodyVR’s LA studio, where the likes of Saweetie, iann dior and 24kGoldn recorded their tracks.

As well as these new performances, additional Wireless 2019 shows by the likes of Skepta, Young Thug, Rae Sremmurd and more will be available to watch as part of ‘Wireless Connect’. You can see the line-up for the virtual event above.

Fans who tune in to ‘Wireless Connect’ this weekend will be encouraged to make a donation to Black Lives Matter via a new Crowdfunder page, which is now live.

This year’s Wireless Festival had been set to welcome headline slots from Meek Mill, A$AP Rocky and Skepta.