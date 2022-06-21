Stella Donnelly shares title track from her forthcoming album ‘Flood’

Stella Donnelly has shared a new single, ‘Flood’, which serves as the title track to her second studio album.

The single, released today (June 21), is the second to be lifted from the album following the release of ‘Lungs’ last month – which also coincided with the album’s announcement. ‘Flood’, the album, is set for release on August 26.

Donnelly has also shared an accompanying music video for the new song, which she co-directed alongside producer Grace Goodwin and director of photography Nick McKinlay. Watch it below:

Advertisement

In a press statement, Donnelly described the new single as being “a sad little adventure”.

“I wrote it in the dark depths of a Melbourne winter lockdown, where it had been raining for consecutive weeks,” she wrote. “Everyone around me was falling into their own version of depression at different times. It felt like a flood of trauma – yet, at the same time, we were given an opportunity of time to work through stuff that we’d been distracting ourselves [from] for so long prior to the pandemic.”

Donnelly went on to describe the music video for ‘Flood’ as “pure ridiculous play”, comparing it to the “elaborate film projects” that she would make with her cousins when they would visit their grandparents growing up. “We always ran around the house making home movies that tried to re-enact other films – and much like this clip here, they always ended in some sort of minor catastrophe,” she said.

Donnelly is currently wrapping a European tour in support of fellow Australian act Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever. She will headline a North American tour from September through to early October, before returning to the UK and Europe in November. Find all of her upcoming tour dates here.