Stella McCartney unveils new Beatles collection worn by Billie Eilish at Glastonbury

The Fab Four, but fashion.

Stella McCartney has designed a new fashion collection inspired by the iconic Beatles film Yellow Submarine.

The ‘All Together Now’ range sees McCartney sampling the film starring father Paul to create clothing for men, women and children – featuring slogans, characters and colourful graphics inspired by the film.

For men, highlights include shirts decorated with pop-art portraits of the Fab Four, t-shirts and patchwork coats.

The women’s collection, meanwhile, include a multi-coloured oversized jumper bearing the slogan “All you need is love” and a colourful faux fur coat.

It received a high-profile showcase last month when Billie Eilish wore one of McCartney’s creations during her triumphant set on Glastonbury’s Other Stage.

The singer wore a t-shirt and shorts adorned with cartoons of the Blue Meanies – the main antagonists in Yellow Submarine. It also featured McCartney’s name in bold lettering down the side of the outfit.

Speaking about the collection, McCartney said recently: “I recently went to a screening with family and friends for the digital relaunch of ‘Yellow Submarine’. I hadn’t seen it since I was young, and honestly it blew my mind.

“It affected me in a way I just wasn’t expecting. Especially this idea of connecting people and bringing people together – politically this message has never been more relevant. So, I came out and I was like ‘I have to do something.’”

She added: “The colours and the psychedelia and the patterns and the prints! It translated effortlessly into the ready-to-wear.

“It’s an emotional and authentic collection and it really crosses over.”

The ‘All Together Now’ collection is now available in Stella McCartney stores.