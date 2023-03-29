Stella Rose announces debut album, shares rousing new single ‘Faithful’

Stella Rose has shared details of her debut album, as well as unveiling new single ‘Faithful’ – check it out below.

‘Eye Of Glass’ will be released on May 19 via KRO Records. To coincide with the announcement, Rose has released the video for ‘Faithful’, which was directed by Ben Howley.

The New York-based musician worked on the new album over a two-week period in late 2020 with Yves Rothman, who has also recently produced records for Blondshell and Bartees Strange.

Rose’s breakout single ‘Muddled Man’ arrived in October 2022, swiftly followed by ‘Angel’ the following month. Both tracks, alongside ‘Faithful’, will appear on ‘Eye Of Glass’. See the full tracklist for the album below.

‘Eye Of Glass’ tracklist

1. ‘Maid’

2. ‘Faithful’

3. ‘Death Rattle’

4. ‘Muddled Man’

5. ‘Slowdown’

6. ‘Jane’

7. ‘Clean’

8. ‘Pray’

9. ‘Angel’

The rising star, who is the daughter of Depeche Mode vocalist Dave Gahan, will take ‘Eye Of Glass’ on the road when she opens up for the synth-pop duo at New York’s Madison Square Garden in April. Head here to buy tickets.

“My dad has been super instrumental in this process, but also keeping five feet distance to let me grow in my own way,” Rose said in a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

“I feel lucky I have him and his team, his manager, who can scare off the people who might do the classic stuff to the new artist. That’s something I feel really lucky for. My dad and I have similar tastes too, which always helps to discover new stuff”.