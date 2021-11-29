Stephen Fretwell announces 2022 UK and Ireland tour dates

Stephen Fretwell has announced dates for a UK and Ireland tour in 2022 – see all the details below.

The tour will kick off in Belfast on February 24, stopping off in Cardiff (March 3), Liverpool (March 5) and Newcastle (March 7) along the way. The final date will be at London’s Grand Junction on March 11.

The singer-songwriter finished up a sold-out UK tour in Glasgow earlier this month, which was in support of his comeback album ‘Busy Guy‘. The new LP was Fretwell’s first in more than 13 years and followed the release of first single ‘Oval’ in March.

Fretwell explained of the track: “I think it is a song about marriage, the actuality of it, the responsibility of it, and the gamble. When my girlfriend was pregnant with our first son, we moved to a flat near the Oval in London. As our marriage fell apart a few years ago, it was this simple song that was the only thing I had to stick in the ground and push on with making some new music.”

I’m setting off on tour again in February and March next year! Tickets are on sale on Thursday, hope to see you all there. pic.twitter.com/70BAoDhas0 — Stephen Fretwell (@stephenfretwell) November 29, 2021

Fretwell’s last album was 2007’s Ivor Novello-nominated ‘Man On The Roof’. His debut mini-album ‘8 Songs’ was released in 2002 and was followed by ‘Magpie’ in 2004. He’s also released three EPs.

News of new music was teased by Dan Carey’s cult label Speedy Wunderground on February 26 with a photo of the artist. The hashtag #FoundFretwell was used, referencing a fan tag about the longtime whereabouts of the elusive singer.

Stephen Fretwell’s 2022 tour dates are as follows:

FEBRUARY

24 – Voodoo, Belfast

25 – Dolans, Limerick

26 – Whelans, Dublin

28 – Komedia, Brighton

MARCH

1 – Portland Arms, Cambridge

3 – Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

4 – Social, Hull

5 – Arts Club, Liverpool

7 – The Cluny, Newcastle

8 – The Crescent, York

9 – The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge

11 – Grand Junction, London

Fretwell has previously collaborated with artists including Arctic Monkeys’ frontman Alex Turner on bass in The Last Shadow Puppets. He is also known for recording ‘Run’, the title track from acclaimed BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey.

Tickets for the 2022 tour go on sale on Thursday, December 2.