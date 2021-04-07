Stephen Fretwell announces anticipated third album ‘Busy Guy’

Cult singer-songwriter Stephen Fretwell has announced details of ‘Busy Guy’, his first new album in more than 13 years.

Fretwell’s third record will arrive on July 16 via Speedy Wunderground, and comes after he previously previewed it with lead single ‘Oval’.

Today (April 7) sees Fretwell debuting ‘Embankment’, which is the next song to arrive from the record.

Opening up on the recording of the album, Fretwell explained how he headed into Soho’s Dean Street Studios with producer and Speedy Wunderground boss Dan Carey.

“I was so fired up, I just rattled off the songs,” Fretwell said.

The album title, Fretwell explained, was also Carey’s idea. “Years ago, Dan asked why I always carried a copy of The Guardian, a notebook and a pen when all I did was go to the pub,” he said.

“I said: ‘If you go to the pub at 11am with a newspaper, a notebook and pen, you look like a busy guy rather than a pisshead. It became a joke between us. The joke too is that I didn’t do any music for years.’”

Check out the tracklisting in full below.

1. ‘The Goshawk and The Gull’

2. ‘Remember’

3. ‘Embankment’

4. ‘Oval’

5. ‘The Long Water’

6. ‘Orange’

7. ‘Pink’

8. ‘Cooper’

9. ‘Almond’

10. ‘Green’

‘Busy Guy’ will arrive on July 16.