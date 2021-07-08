Stephen Fretwell announces UK tour for November

Stephen Fretwell has announced details of a UK tour for November.

The tour announcement comes ahead of the release next week of the singer/songwriter’s new album ‘Busy Guy’, which is set for release on July 16 via Speedy Wunderground.

Fretwell will embark on a six-date UK headline tour in November in support of ‘Busy Guy’, kicking off with a live date at the Thekla in Bristol on November 2.

The tour will then call in Birmingham, London, Leeds and Manchester before concluding at Òran Mór in Glasgow on November 9.

You can see Stephen Fretwell’s November UK tour schedule below.

November

2 – Thekla, Bristol

3 – Glee Club, Birmingham

5 – Omeara, London

7 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

8 – Gorilla, Manchester

9 – Òran Mór, Glasgow

Tickets for Fretwell’s November UK tour go on sale tomorrow (July 9) at 10am from here.

Speaking about ‘Busy Guy’ – his first new solo album since 2007’s ‘Man On The Roof’ – Fretwell recently explained how he headed into Soho’s Dean Street Studios with producer and Speedy Wunderground boss Dan Carey to record the album.

“I was so fired up I just rattled off the songs,” Fretwell said of the recording process.

The album title, Fretwell explained, was Carey’s idea: “Years ago, Dan asked why I always carried a copy of The Guardian, a notebook and a pen when all I did was go to the pub.

“I said: ‘If you go to the pub at 11am with a newspaper, a notebook and pen, you look like a busy guy rather than a pisshead’. It became a joke between us. The joke too is that I didn’t do any music for years.’”