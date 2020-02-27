Stephen Malkmus releases dreamy new single, ‘Shadowbanned’

Stephen Malkmus has released a new single today, ‘Shadowland’. You can listen below.

The song is taken from the Pavement frontman’s upcoming new album, ‘Traditional Techniques’ which is released on March 6 and follows on from the release of the album’s lead single, ‘Xian Man.’

The video for ‘Shadowland’ – directed by Jan Lankisch – features a host of Malkmus’ friends and famous fans including Kim Gordon, Mac DeMarco, Sharon Van Etten and Jason Schwartzman.

Speaking about the video, Lankisch said: “The video was inspired by reading about female singers and musicians who were photoshopped from their album covers by an Iranian music streaming site.” In the video, the stars appear as photoshopped, cartoon-versions of themselves.

Lankisch continued: “Identity is a matter of design. People like to play with characters and pretend to be someone else.”

To coincide with the video release, Lankisch and Pugnaghi developed a filter for Instagram called “Being Stephen Malkmus,” which operates via face detection. The face of the user is overlaid with a stylized version of Malkmus’ face. The “Being Stephen Malkmus” Instagram filter is available here.

Malkmus’ new album is described as “new phase folk music for new phase folks”, the 10-song album was written around Malkmus’ 12-string acoustic guitar. Engineer and arranger Chris Funk (The Decemberists) and guitarist Matt Sweeney (Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Chavez) have also contributed to the record.

Back in October, NME Awards 2020 live performer Beabadoobee finally got the chance to meet Malkmus after she named one of her recent songs, ‘I Wish I Was Stephen Malkmus’, after the musician.