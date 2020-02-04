Stephen Malkmus says Pavement’s reunion probably wont lead to new music

Stephen Malkmus says that Pavement won’t be recording new music together, despite their reunion shows later this year.

Speaking to NME for our feature ‘Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?!’ Malkmus was asked whether the gigs might mean new Pavement music could be on the cards.

“We’re just doing the live shows,” Malkmus said. “I just think we should try and be like the 1990s – that’s the goal, and to the best of my ability, tap into the vibe of what the band was. It’s pretty much just pure nostalgia in my mind, but I want to try and get that right.”

Advertisement

The band announced last summer that they’ll be reuniting at the upcoming edition of Primavera Sound in Barcelona as well as its sister festival in Portugal.

News first spread via a flyer circulated around the grounds of the 2019 edition, teasing their return.

The band have not released any new music this millennium, although they did put out a new compilation album ‘Brighten The Corners’ during a brief 2010 reunion. Their last album was 1999’s ‘Terror Twilight.’

Recently, Malkmus met Beabadoobee, the musician who released a single named after him last year – ‘I Wish I Was Stephen Malkmus’.

Discussing the meeting in the new NME interview, Malkmus said: “It was crazy and unexpected to be mentioned in a song title – especially as she was born after Pavement had packed it in! But it’s a good song and she’s cool. I met her in Oregon when she was opening for Clairo, and we talked about how she wanted to meet Kim Gordon. My kids are fans of her.”