Stephen Malkmus has announced his latest solo album ‘Traditional Techniques’ — listen to its lead single ‘Xian Man’ below.

The Pavement frontman is following up his 2019 solo LP ‘Groove Denied’ with this new record, which will be released on March 6 via Domino.

Described as “new phase folk music for new phase folks”, the 10-song album was written around Malkmus’ 12-string acoustic guitar. Engineer and arranger Chris Funk (The Decemberists) and guitarist Matt Sweeney (Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Chavez) have also contributed to the record.

You can listen to ‘Xian Man’, the lead single from Malkmus’ ‘Traditional Techniques’, below.

Check out the tracklist for ‘Traditional Techniques’ below.

1. ACC Kirtan

2. Xian Man

3. The Greatest Own in Legal History

4. Cash Up

5. Shadowbanned

6. What Kind of Person

7. Flowin’ Robes

8. Brainwashed

9. Signal Western

10. Amberjack

Malkmus has also announced a North American tour in support of ‘Traditional Techniques’ — check out the live dates below.

March

31 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

April

1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

2 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

3 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners

4 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

5 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

7 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

8 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

9 – Richmond, VA @ The National

10 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

13 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

15 – Boston, MA @ Royale

16 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

17 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

18 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

19 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

Back in October, NME Awards 2020 live performer Beabadoobee finally got the chance to meet Malkmus after she named one of her recent songs, ‘I Wish I Was Stephen Malkmus’, after the musician.