Stephen Malkmus has announced his latest solo album ‘Traditional Techniques’ — listen to its lead single ‘Xian Man’ below.
The Pavement frontman is following up his 2019 solo LP ‘Groove Denied’ with this new record, which will be released on March 6 via Domino.
Described as “new phase folk music for new phase folks”, the 10-song album was written around Malkmus’ 12-string acoustic guitar. Engineer and arranger Chris Funk (The Decemberists) and guitarist Matt Sweeney (Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Chavez) have also contributed to the record.
You can listen to ‘Xian Man’, the lead single from Malkmus’ ‘Traditional Techniques’, below.
Check out the tracklist for ‘Traditional Techniques’ below.
1. ACC Kirtan
2. Xian Man
3. The Greatest Own in Legal History
4. Cash Up
5. Shadowbanned
6. What Kind of Person
7. Flowin’ Robes
8. Brainwashed
9. Signal Western
10. Amberjack
Malkmus has also announced a North American tour in support of ‘Traditional Techniques’ — check out the live dates below.
March
31 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
April
1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
2 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
3 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners
4 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
5 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
7 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
8 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
9 – Richmond, VA @ The National
10 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
13 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
15 – Boston, MA @ Royale
16 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
17 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
18 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
19 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
Back in October, NME Awards 2020 live performer Beabadoobee finally got the chance to meet Malkmus after she named one of her recent songs, ‘I Wish I Was Stephen Malkmus’, after the musician.