Stephen Sanchez announces 2024 UK and European tour

Stephen Sanchez has shared details of 2024 UK and European tour – find out how to buy tickets below.

The Nashville singer-songwriter’s ‘The Troubadour Takes Europe Tour’ will take in shows at Bristol’s SWX, London’s KOKO and Manchester’s New Century Hall between February 12 and 14 before other stops in major European cities.

Tickets go on general sale at this Friday (November 10) at 9am GMT here. A fan pre-sale is already open for select dates.

The news follows the release of Sanchez’s debut album ‘Angel Face’. NME’s Erica Campbell concluded that “the modern crooner” delivered “a solid debut”.

‘Angel Face’ arrived in September three months after Sanchez’s “star-making” appearance alongside Elton John at Glastonbury, Campbell added.

The musician joined the legendary pop star onstage during his headline slot at the Pyramid Stage on June 25, where the two duetted on Sanchez’s TikTok hit ‘Until I Found You’.

Sanchez also opens a North American tour tonight (November 8) in support of his debut album. See the full list of dates here.

Stephen Sanchez 2024 UK and European tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Monday 12 – Bristol, UK, SWX

Tuesday 13 – London, UK, KOKO

Wednesday 14 – Manchester, UK, New Century Hall

Friday 16 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Melkweg

Saturday 17 – Cologne, Germany, Kantine

Sunday 18 – Berlin, Germany, Columbia Theatre

Tuesday 20 – Zurich, Switzerland, Kauflauten

Thursday 22 – Milan, italy, Magazzini Generali

Saturday 24 – Brussels, Belgium, Botanique

Sunday 25 – Paris, France, Le Trianon

