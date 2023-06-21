Stepson of missing billionaire on Titanic submarine attends Blink-182 concert, says “music helps me in difficult times”

Brian Szasz, the stepson of missing billionaire Hamish Harding onboard the Titan submersible, has made headlines by attending a Blink-182 concert following the submarine’s disappearance.

On Monday (June 19), Szasz posted a picture on Facebook outside the San Diego concert, writing: “It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the Blink-182 show as it’s my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times.” The post has since been deleted, but you can see a screen grab below, courtesy of Pop Crave on Twitter.

Stepson of missing billionaire on Titanic submarine shares he attended Blink-182 concert: “It might be distateful being here but my family would want me to be at the blink-182 show” pic.twitter.com/nVtm5Rid6Z — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 20, 2023

Yesterday (June 20), Szasz wrote on Facebook that he removed the original post “for privacy” at the request of his mother. Instead, he shared a new post, captioned “Hamish my stepdad is lost in a submarine thoughts and prayers that the rescue mission will be successful.”

For privacy my mom asked me to delete all related posts thanks for the support. Posted by Brian Szasz on Monday, June 19, 2023

Hamish Harding, along with four other passengers and crew, were reported missing on June 19. They were all onboard the Titan, a tourist attraction submersible that brings paying customers to down into the depths of the ocean to explore the Titanic wreckage. Per reports from The Mirror, the US Coast Guard have confirmed that the vessel’s oxygen supply has not been damaged, giving them until 11am BST on June 22 before it runs out.

Search operations are currently ongoing.

Harding has gone on similar expeditions before, having explored the South Pole twice and venturing into space on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Rocket. He also famously embarked on a record-setting dive to Challenger Deep – the deepest pit of the Mariana Trench, the deepest place on Earth – in 2021. In an interview with Indian publication The Week, Harding said he was aware of the risk of such expeditions, telling the publication: “If something goes wrong, you are not coming back”.