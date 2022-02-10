Stereophonics and Anne-Marie to headline Alex James’ Big Feastival

Stereophonics and Anne-Marie are set to headline Big Feastival, a music and food festival hosted by Blur’s Alex James on his Cotswolds farm.

The Human League will join them at the top of the bill while special guests Sugababes will also perform at the festival, which is set to take place August 26-28.

Stereophonics will play the Sunday night and Anne-Marie will close Saturday, while The Human League are set to headline the Friday night.

Also appearing across the weekend are Alfie Templeman, The Futureheads, The Sherlocks, The Lottery Winners and Lola Young. Jake Bugg, Gabrielle, Sam Ryder and a Basement Jaxx DJ set have also been confirmed, with more musical acts still to be announced.

Big Feastival also has a full line-up of guest chefs and family entertainment to be revealed in the coming weeks.

“We’ve been busy building on last summer’s sold out festival and our strongest line up yet will bookend what promises to be an unforgettable summer of celebration. This is just the tip of the iceberg – best to book camping now to avoid disappointment. Roll on August Bank Holiday Weekend,” said James.

Tickets are on sale now.

Stereophonics, Sugababes, Anne-Marie and Sam Ryder will also be appearing at Victorious Festival in Portsmouth the same weekend, alongside James, The Wombats, Declan McKenna, Self Esteem, Becky Hill and We Are Scientists.

In other news, Anne-Marie has reacted to her on-stage stumble at the BRIT Awards 2022, which happened during her performance with KSI.

The performance began with Anne-Marie singing her verse from her Little Mix collaboration ‘Kiss My (Uh Oh)’ n front of a heart at the top of a small staircase. When she began to walk down the stairs, she missed one and tripped, landing on the stage a few steps below.

The star continued with the performance and later tweeted about the incident. “Didn’t need my left ankle anyway,” she wrote