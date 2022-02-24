Stereophonics and Cat Power among special guests for Pearl Jam’s Hyde Park shows

Stereophonics and Cat Power are among the new support acts that have been announced for Pearl Jam‘s pair of Hyde Park shows this summer.

Pearl Jam will play at the BST Hyde Park series in central London on July 8 and 9, with Pixies already set to support the band on the opening night.

This morning (February 24) BST Hyde Park announced a host of support acts for both shows. Cat Power, White Reaper, The Murder Capital, The Glorious Sons, Simon Townshend, La Luz, Sick Joy and Dream Nails will all play on July 8 prior to Pearl Jam’s headline slot.

Advertisement

Stereophonics lead the support acts on July 9, with Imelda May, The Last Internationale, La Luz, JJ Wilde and The Wild Things also set to perform.

More artists are due to be announced for both line-ups in the coming weeks and months. Tickets for the two Pearl Jam shows are on sale now and you can find them here.

Elton John, Eagles, Adele and Duran Duran will also perform as part of BST Hyde Park this year – find out more about this year’s series by heading here.

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, who recently released his third solo album ‘Earthling’, paid tribute to the late Mark Lanegan at a show in Seattle this week.

Advertisement

“It’s hard to come to terms, at least at this point,” Vedder said about Lanegan. “He’s gonna be deeply missed, and at least we will always have his voice to listen to and his words and his books to read, he wrote two incredible books in the last few years.

“Just wanted to process it and put it out there, let his wife and loved ones know that people in his old stomping grounds have been thinking about him and we love him.”