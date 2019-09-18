Stereophonics announce 2020 UK arena tour

Band also share new track 'Bust This Town'

Stereophonics are hitting the road for a UK arena tour in 2020.

The ‘Kind’ tour, which is named after their forthcoming album, will see the band perform in Sheffield, Birmingham, Brighton, Bournemouth, London, Nottingham, Newcastle, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Manchester, before finishing the run with two nights at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on September 27.

The band have also shared new track ‘Bust This Town’, which you can listen to below.

Of the track, frontman Kelly Jones said: “‘​Bust This Town’ is a song about escapism. Two lovers or friends or whoever you want to interpret them to be, finally find the courage to leave the small town they are stuck in and head on down the road breaking all the rules along the way. It’s the opener of side 2 of the album, with a four on the floor beat it should be a strong resident in the upcoming tour dates”.

Stereophonics will play:

Fri February 28 2020 – SHEFFIELD Fly DSA Arena

Sat February 29 2020 – BIRMINGHAM Arena

Mon March 02 2020 – BRIGHTON Centre

Tue March 03 2020 – BOURNEMOUTH BIC

Fri March 06 2020 – LONDON O2 Arena

Sat March 07 2020 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Mon March 09 2020 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Utilita Arena

Tue March 10 2020 – ABERDEEN PJ Live Arena

Wed March 11 2020 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Fri March 13 2020 – MANCHESTER Arena

Sat March 14 2020 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Sun March 15 2020 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Meanwhile, Jones recently admitted that he almost quit the band following their last tour in 2018.

”Our last gig of the world tour was September 2018, in Brooklyn – I was done, had written no songs, nothing new, I thought I felt like quitting,” he said.

Jones said that after spending a bit of time away from his bandmates, though, he got some ideas for songs on their forthcoming LP ‘Kind, which is out on October 25.