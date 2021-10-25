Stereophonics announce ‘Just Enough Education To Perform’ 20th anniversary shows

Stereophonics have announced a run of shows to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their third studio album, ‘Just Enough Education To Perform’.

The Welsh rock band will perform the 2001 album – which spawned the hits ‘Mr. Writer’, ‘Have A Nice Day’ and ‘Handbags And Gladrags’ – in its entirety at seven intimate anniversary shows starting next month.

Stereophonics will kick off the tour at Leicester’s DeMontfort Hall on November 26, taking in Llandudno, Portsmouth, Cambridge, Dundee, Edinburgh, and concluding the run at London’s O2 Shepherds Bush Empire on December 6.

The band took to Twitter today (October 25) to share the news: “‘Just Enough Education to Perform’ turns 20 this year! To celebrate, we’re pleased to announce 7 special intimate live shows in Nov & Dec. The album will be played in its entirety + new music + more!”

General tickets go on sale on Friday (October 29) at 9:00am here; fans who pre-order Stereophonics’ upcoming 12th album ‘Oochya!’ from their online store will receive pre-sale access on Wednesday (October 27) at 9:00am.

See the full list of anniversary shows below:

NOVEMBER 2021

26 – De Montfort Hall, Leicester

27 – Venue Cymru, Llandudno

29 – Guildhall, Portsmouth

30 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

DECEMBER 2021

3 – Caird Hall, Dundee

4 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

6 – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London