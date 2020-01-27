Stereophonics announce two huge UK outdoor shows

Stereophonics have confirmed two “very special” outdoor shows this summer in Scotland and Wales.

Kelly Jones and his bandmates will visit Bught Park in Inverness, Scotland on Saturday 11 July and Vaynol Park in Bangor, Wales on Saturday 25 July. Tickets go on sale at 10am this Friday (January 31) at this link, with a pre-sale starting this Wednesday (January 29).

The new dates follow a string of UK shows this spring – see full dates below:

FEBRUARY

28 – SHEFFIELD Fly DSA Arena

29 – BIRMINGHAM Arena

MARCH

02 – BRIGHTON Centre

03 – BOURNEMOUTH BIC

06 – LONDON O2 Arena

07 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

09 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Utilita Arena

10 – ABERDEEN PJ Live Arena

11 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

13 – MANCHESTER Arena

14 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

15 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

JULY

11 – INVERNESS Bught Park

25 – BANGOR Vaynol Park

Stereophonics are also among the leading acts heading up the Teenage Cancer Trust shows for 2020.

The annual series of fundraising shows returns to the Royal Albert Hall once more between March 25-29, this year marking the 30th anniversary of the charity.

Meanwhile, Jones admitted last year that he almost quit the band following their 2018 tour.

”Our last gig of the world tour was September 2018, in Brooklyn – I was done, had written no songs, nothing new, I thought I felt like quitting,” he said.

Jones said that after spending a bit of time away from his bandmates, though, he got some ideas for songs on the band’s album ‘Kind’, which hit shelves last October.