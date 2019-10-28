The track was the lead single from the band's recent album 'Kind'

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones has spoken about how the video for the band’s recent single ‘Fly Like An Eagle’ was inspired by his daughter coming out as a lesbian. You can listen to the song below.

The track was the lead single from the band’s latest album ‘Kind’, which was released last Friday (October 25).

Speaking to The Sun, Jones said: “It was inspired by my and Bootsy’s [his daughter’s] story. I wrote a treatment and showed it to Bootsy, who is gay, and asked, ‘Is this accurate to what you were experiencing?’ Boots said it was.”

He added: “It’s a powerful video which had to be done right. Bootsy coming out was a big thing for her and a big thing for us, her family — and all the band were behind it. She’s cool and she’s happy. She’s got a girlfriend, goes to school wearing trousers and has cut her hair.

“I’m pleased she told me about it first, as we’ve got an open relationship. We talk a lot.”

Speaking about the moment he asked his daughter about her sexuality, Jones added: “I can tell when my kid is a bit anxious about something and, in the end, I just asked outright. It’s not like when I was a kid living in Wales, it was harder.

“People have gone through their whole lives hiding their true sexuality. Not with Bootsy. I’m glad we live in different times now. Teenagers finding their identity is a bit punk-rock.”

Back in September, Stereophonics announced an arena tour for 2020. The full dates are listed below.

February 28 – SHEFFIELD Fly DSA Arena

February 29 – BIRMINGHAM Arena

March 2 – BRIGHTON Centre

March 3 – BOURNEMOUTH BIC

March 6 – LONDON O2 Arena

March 7 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

March 9 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Utilita Arena

March 10 – ABERDEEN PJ Live Arena

March 11 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

March 13 – MANCHESTER Arena

March 14 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

March 15 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena